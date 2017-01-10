Namaste Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N)(CSE:N.CN)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ) is pleased to announce the revocation of the cease trade order ("CTO") previously issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission"), and disclosed in the Company's press release dated January 5, 2017. The Company anticipates trading to resume on the Canadian Securities Exchange in the near term.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 ecommerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

