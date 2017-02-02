Namaste Approved to Retail Marley Natural Brand Accessories

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N)(CSE:N.CN)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ) is pleased to announce that it has been approved by Little Bay, Inc. ("Little Bay") (a subsidiary of Privateer Holdings Inc.) as a retailer of the Marley Natural™ ("Marley Natural") accessories product line in the United States. Marley Natural is the official cannabis brand of Bob Marley, one of the most iconic names in the cannabis industry. The brand is deeply rooted in the ideas and legacy of Bob Marley and celebrates nature, justice and the positive potential of the herb. The terms of resale will be governed by a retail agreement between Namaste and Little Bay.

The collection is made from American Black Walnut and accented by heat resistant hand-blown glass that ensures durability, convenient maintenance, and a comfortable hand-held feel. Namaste's in-house merchandising team has identified the Marley Natural brand as an ideal collection for specific growth markets. Namaste will market the Marley Natural products to its customer list of over 250,000 individuals and through its e-commerce brands including Namaste Vapes, Everyonedoesit and VaporSeller.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "We are very pleased to carry the Marley Natural brand, the official cannabis brand of Bob Marley. We also pleased to have entered our first commercial arrangement with one of the Privateer Holdings companies, a leader in the cannabis industry, and look forward to further developing a relationship as both our companies expand."

About Marley Natural

Marley Natural™ is dedicated to creating uniquely designed accessories and offers an elevated line of smoking products for discerning herb connoisseurs. Balancing intuitive form, with subtle Jamaican-inspired accents, the line caters to a personalized and very sensory approach to the classic ritual of smoking. Marley Natural accessories may only be used with legal smoking herbs and may not be used with tobacco products.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

