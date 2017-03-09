Namaste Closes $11,338,000 Bought Deal Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N)(CSE:N.CN)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ) is pleased to announce the closing of its "bought deal" private placement for gross proceeds of $11,338,000.

Further to the Company's press releases on February 24, 2017 and February 28, 2017, the Company has completed its "bought deal" private placement with Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and including Beacon Securities Limited (together, the "Underwriters"), whereby a total of 45,352,000 units of the Company (the "Units") have been issued and sold, at a price per Unit of $0.25, for total gross proceeds of $11,338,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

In the event that the closing sale price of the Company's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is greater than $0.70 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Offering, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the acquisition of Australian Vaporizers PTY Ltd and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month plus one day hold period in Canada expiring on July 10, 2017.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "I am proud to say we now move forward fully capitalized to execute our acquisition of Australian Vaporizers PTY Ltd and business plan. I would like to thank investors for their overwhelming support for our placement and the underwriters for their hard work and dedication."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 ecommerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

Further information on the Company and its products can be accessed through the links below:

www.namastetechnologies.com

www.namastevaporizers.com

www.namastevaporizers.co.uk

www.vaporseller.com

www.everyonedoesit.com

www.everyonedoesit.co.uk

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.