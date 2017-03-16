Namaste Closes Acquisition of Australian Vaporizers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ)(OTCQB:NXTTF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Australian Vaporizers PTY Ltd ("Australian Vaporizers") using proceeds from its recent "bought deal" financing of CAD $11,338,000, closed on March 9, 2017 (see press release dated March 9, 2017).

The acquisition of Australian Vaporizers adds significant revenue and solidifies Namaste's position as the largest online retailer of vaporizers in the world. Post consolidation, Namaste will control approximately 90% of the vaporizer online retail market in Australia.

During the last fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, Australian Vaporizers operated with a 45% gross margin and an EBITDA margin of 27%. The acquisition of Australian Vaporizers represents a 33% increase in Namaste's revenue. The table below is a summary P/L for Australian Vaporizers for fiscal years of 2013-2016.

Profit & Loss Account (AUD)1 Year ending

June 30 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sales 1,729,334 2,489,067 3,522,153 4,464,102 yoy growth 44% 42% 27% COGS 974,467 1,565,565 2,064,309 2,463,315 Gross profit 754,867 923,502 1,457,844 2,000,787 gross margin 44% 37% 41% 45% OPEX 393,482 495,802 694,503 816,405 EBITDA 361,385 427,700 763,341 1,184,382 EBITDA margin 21% 17% 22% 27%

In addition to strong financials, Australian Vaporizers' traffic and on site conversions exceed industry standards. The addition of thousands of new customers in Australia has significant value to Namaste, as it focuses on further developing a powerful global database of medicinal and recreational Cannabis users within various demographics and geographical regions. The table below depicts yearly site traffic increases, as well as conversion rates with total shipments sent.

1 Source: audited annual financial statements of Australian Vaporizers.

E-commerce stats2 Year

ending

June 30 Traffic Conversion Shipments Order

value

AUD Gross

revenues

AUD 2015 292,316 4.40% 12,856 199 2,554,251 2016 344,414 4.60% 15,830 196 3,107,640 HYI 2017 217,617 4.58% 9,975 195 1,945,001

The "bought deal" financing and issuance of new shares represents a 17% increase in total shares in Namaste, which makes the acquisition accretive.

2 Source: internally prepared by the management of Australian Vaporizers.

Terms of the Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement announced on February 24, 2017, Namaste has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Australian Vaporizers. The purchase price was calculated as 1.0x 12-month trailing sales of AUD$5.0 million, plus the value of inventory acquired within six (6) months preceding the closing, and 50% of the value of the inventory acquired prior to six (6) months preceding the closing, less all liabilities and plus trade debt and cash.

Upon closing of the transaction, the Company provided an initial 75% of the purchase price in cash, being AUD$4,256,197.50 and 10% of the purchase price was satisfied with 1,988,182 common shares in the capital of the Company, based on the 20-day volume weighted average trading price upon signing of the definitive agreement. The remaining 15% of the consideration will be satisfied through an earn-out based on sales and integration milestones.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "I'm very pleased to announce that we've completed the acquisition of Australian Vaporizers which adds significant revenue and diversity to our Company's revenue. Australian Vaporizers is already profitable and this acquisition represents a great achievement for the Company. We plan to bring additional value to our Australian customers through our relationships with manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Our goal is to offer the latest and most innovative products and to offer industry-leading, best customer service. Thanks to our shareholders for their support, as well as our management, marketing and operations teams for their hard work and dedication."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 ecommerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

