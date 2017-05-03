Namaste Closes Acquisition of Cannmart Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) -

Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company) (CSE:N)(CSE:N.CN)(CNSX:N)(CNSX:N.CN)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ)(OTCQB:NXTTF) is pleased to announce that, further to its release of April 24, 2017, the Company has completed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Cannmart Inc. ("CannMart"), a late stage applicant under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

The acquisition of CannMart represents a strategic decision for Namaste to leverage its strength in e-commerce and logistics in becoming a leader in retail distribution of medical cannabis in Canada. The rationale for the acquisition includes but is not limited to:

Expansion of Namaste's product offerings, with the ability to sell both vaporizers and consumables from one location. Namaste aims to be a one-stop-shop for medical cannabis consumers in Canada.

Namaste's ability to market and brand medical cannabis products to its 50,000+ dataset of Canadian consumers.

Namaste launching a Canadian warehouse in the CannMart facility in order to process both vaporizer and medical cannabis shipments, medical cannabis packaging, filling for pod-based vaporizers, and distribution for other brands of medical cannabis products.

Namaste's ability to provide same day delivery within the Greater Toronto Area and next day delivery within Canada.

In consideration for its acquisition of CannMart, Namaste made a one-time payment of $50,000 and issued 8,668,515 common shares of the Company to the vendors. An additional 3,467,406 common shares will be issued to the vendors upon satisfaction of certain milestones outlined in the definitive agreement.

In connection with the transaction, Namaste made a one-time payment of $10,000 and issued a total of 1,040,222 common shares in the Company as compensation to Clarus Securities Inc. in exchange for advisory services.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market, and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sean Dollinger"

Chief Executive Officer

