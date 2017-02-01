Namaste Commences Distribution Through eBay

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N) (CSE:N.CN) (FRANKFURT:M5BQ) is pleased to announce that it has commenced distribution through eBay Inc. ("eBay"), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. eBay has formally approved Namaste's marketing templates and products have been listed for sale. As one of a select number of companies in the vaporizers and accessories industry to be permitted to distribute through eBay's marketplace, Namaste will list its products under the recently launched vaporizers and e-cigarettes category.

Namaste will be required to keep sufficient product inventory on hand in the anticipation of increased demand through eBay's marketplace and ensure adherence to all applicable category policies. Namaste is currently carrying over $1.5 million of inventory to meet demand from its growing customer base.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "We are very pleased to be one of a select number of vape companies to start distribution through eBay, one of the largest online marketplaces in the world. Going forward, we will continue to add additional items to this marketplace and see this platform an excellent means to expand the Namaste brand."

About eBay Inc.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce leader that includes Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, the platforms connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The technologies and services that power these platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it virtually anytime and anywhere. The Marketplace platforms include the online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps; which are among the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

