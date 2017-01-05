Namaste Receives Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N)(CSE:N.CN) (FRANKFURT:M5BQ) discloses today that the filings of the Company's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2016, the related management's discussion and analysis and the certification of the annual filings for the year ended August 31, 2016 (collectively, the "2016 Annual Financial Statements") were not completed by the deadline of December 29, 2016. As a result, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") against the Company and securities have been halted from trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is actively working with its auditors to finalize the 2016 Annual Financial Statements, which the Company expects to be completed imminently. Once the 2016 Annual Financial Statements are finalized, the Company will seek to have the Cease Trade Order revoked. The Company will be forthcoming with an update on the 2016 Annual Financial Statements once the required filings have been made.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 ecommerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

