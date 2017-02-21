Namaste Signs MOU With Canopy Growth Corporation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N)(CSE:N.CN)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") (TSX:WEED), a world-leading diversified cannabis company, offering diverse brands and curated cannabis strain varieties in dried and oil extract forms. This MOU represents the execution of Namaste's strategic objective to actively migrate medical cannabis consumers to a licensed producer. Namaste's database consists of approximately 300,000 customers that generate upwards of 600,000 site visits monthly. Approximately 28,000 of these monthly site visits are generated from customers residing in Canada.

The purpose of the MOU is to define the intention of Namaste and Canopy to expand their respective market positions by seeking to form multi-point working arrangements and exploring the development of new delivery devices for the consumption of cannabis. Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, Namaste and Canopy will work together to educate Namaste's Canada-based clients on the legal, regulated framework for medical cannabis. Namaste will also support Canopy on the development of Canopy branded vaporizers and accessories.

The commercial aspects of this partnership will be further expanded through a multi-function working group of Namaste and Canopy.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "Our company has successfully built one of the largest and most global client relationship databases in the cannabis industry and we view broadening our strategic alliances to the benefit of our customers and shareholders. Consistent with our strategy to partner with leading companies that hold themselves to the highest standards, Canopy represents the ideal partner for us to roll-out this strategy alongside. Going forward, we see multiple opportunities to expand this strategy globally."

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis company, offering diverse brands and curated cannabis strain varieties in dried and oil extract forms. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canopy Growth operates multiple state-of the-art production facilities with over half a million square feet of indoor and greenhouse production capacity. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names in Canada and abroad.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

