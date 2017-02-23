Namaste Signs MOU With Marijuana.Ca

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N)(CSE:N.CN)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Marijuana.Ca, operator of www.marijuana.ca, a leading educational website that focuses on providing information to legal marijuana consumers about consumption methods, strains, licensed producers, regulations, and the legalization process in Canada. The signing of this MOU represents the further achievement of the Company's objective to increase site traffic and develop customer data in the Canadian market, a key growth market for the consumption of legal medical cannabis. This MOU also coincides with the upcoming launch of www.everyonedoesit.ca, which the Company will use to further expand its position in the Canadian market.

Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, Namaste will receive site traffic and general customer information from www.marijuana.ca, in exchange for SEO optimization, content creation, and referral fees on the sale of vaporizers, accessories and growing equipment. Namaste will be the exclusive provider of these products to Marijuana.Ca viewers and members. The terms of the MOU will be further expanded upon in a form of binding commercial agreement.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "The signing of this MOU with Marijuana.Ca further exemplifies our strategic focus on enhancing site traffic and becoming one of the leading aggregators of customer information in the vaporizer and cannabis industries. Going forward, we view our unique position within the market will allow us to continue expanding this strategy in Canada and abroad."

About Marijuana.Ca

Marijuana.Ca is a media company and product platform that focuses on the marijuana space in Canada. Marijuana.Ca is deeply and firmly rooted in educating the public about the importance of marijuana as a medicine and patient access within the Health Canada ACMPR program in Canada. As well, Joshua Melamed, the founder and owner, and the Marijuana.Ca team, strongly support responsible adult recreational use within a legal framework. The website can be accessed at www.Marijuana.ca.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger

Chief Executive Officer

Further information on the company and its products can be accessed through the link below:

www.NamasteTechnologies.com

www.NamasteVaporizers.com

www.NamasteVaporizers.co.uk

www.VaporSeller.com

www.EveryoneDoesIt.com

www.EveryoneDoesIt.co.uk

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions. Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.