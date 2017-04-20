Namaste Signs Services Agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N)(CSE:N.CN)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ)(OTCQB:NXTTF) is pleased to announce that, building on a previously announced MOU, the Company has entered into a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy"). This Agreement represents the execution of Namaste's strategic objective to actively migrate medical cannabis consumers to a licensed producer. Namaste's database consists of approximately 300,000 customers that generate upwards of 600,000 site visits monthly. Approximately 28,000 of these monthly site visits are generated from customers residing in Canada.

The purpose of the Agreement is to outline the responsibilities of each of Namaste and Canopy with respect to the provision of education and awareness regarding safe and legal access to medical cannabis. Namaste's responsibilities include, but not are limited to: providing information on its websites and blogs outlining how to obtain medical cannabis from legal licensed producers including details on what is legally required under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "Our Company has successfully built one of the largest and most global client relationship databases in the cannabis industry and we view broadening our strategic alliances to the benefit of our customers and shareholders. Consistent with our strategy to partner with leading companies that hold themselves to the highest standards, Canopy represents the ideal partner for us to roll-out this strategy alongside. Going forward, we see multiple opportunities to expand this strategy globally."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

