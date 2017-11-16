nanopay Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Risk Officer

Nilesh Dusane and Amir Sunderji join the nanopay team to scale its real-time payment solution to new markets

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - nanopay Corporation, a secure, real-time payments platform provider (RTGS), announces the addition of Nilesh Dusane as Chief Revenue Officer and Amir Sunderji as Chief Risk Officer. With extensive expertise in the financial services space, Dusane and Sunderji will play an integral role in nanopay's mission to scale its payments solution and build credibility with banks and customers worldwide. Both are based in California.

"As we expand into new markets around the globe, we need to ensure that all the fundamentals are in place to build a real time global payment infrastructure that can transfer value as easily as sending a text," said Laurence Cooke, CEO and Founder of nanopay. "Amir and Nilesh will bring tremendous value in helping nanopay continue to develop a platform that improves liquidity and risk for banks, consumer experiences and allows straight through processing for businesses."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Nilesh is responsible for all customer facing touchpoints and will work closely with the sales and marketing teams to ensure alignment and growth. He comes to nanopay with over 20 years of experience in the payments industry. Previously, Nilesh served as the Head of Global Sales at Ripple, where he was responsible for developing go-to market solutions that focused on the company's ongoing relationships with banks.

"My background working with both banks and Blockchain is unique and will be beneficial in identifying and addressing customer pain points," said Nilesh Dusane, Chief Revenue Officer at nanopay. "As nanopay transitions into working with more banks, central banks and clearing houses, my deep understanding of how banks operate will help guide nanopay to new markets and improve the overall customer experience by offering solutions which enable instant asset transfers with enterprise scale and resilience."

nanopay's new Chief Risk Officer, Amir Sunderji, comes to nanopay with 30 years of risk management experience in financial services industry after creating a widely acclaimed risk management platform for a real-time payment service that supported the on-boarding of new customers and person-to-person payments. At nanopay, he will lead payment operations and ensure that nanopay's technology corresponds with the global and domestic rules and regulations of the payments industry while keeping undesirable actors at bay.

"The bedrock of any successful payments solution, especially cross-border, resides on mitigating credit, currency and counter-party risks in addition to security and seamless customer experience," said Amir Sunderji, Chief Risk Officer at nanopay. "nanopay's technology is developed and the sales pipeline is full, so I'm looking forward to helping the team take the next step -- assuring compliance -- in order to build the most credible payments solution on the market in an industry where innovation generally outpaces regulations."

About nanopay

Founded in 2012, nanopay is a Fintech company based in Toronto that provides a real-time payments platform to enable banks, payment service providers and businesses to modernize their payment systems and deliver instantaneous and secure global payments. nanopay's platform was built for payment innovation with solutions for cross-border & B2B payments, digital cash and settlement in capital markets.

At the heart of the nanopay platform is its unique patented technology, acquired from the Royal Canadian Mint in 2015, which securely stores and moves value between users, instantly and without intermediaries. nanopay's open and flexible APIs ensure easy integration and reduces the time, cost and complexity of implementations.

For more information about nanopay, visit http://www.nanopay.net/.