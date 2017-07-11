nanopay Hires Former Google Engineer Kevin Greer as Vice President of Engineering

Kevin brings invaluable experience managing engineering teams and scaling enterprise platforms for nanopay

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - nanopay Corporation, a secure, real-time payments platform provider, announces the addition of Kevin Greer as Vice President of Engineering. Kevin will oversee technical strategy and ensure the successful rollout of nanopay's services around the world.

Greer joins nanopay on the heels of announcing four new payment services powered by the nanopay platform for business-to-business, cross-border, digital cash and capital markets. These services integrate into existing infrastructures, allowing banks, financial services providers and developers to send and receive digital payments instantly, securely and without intermediaries.

"We're in a critical point at nanopay, where we've recently added new services that modernize today's slow, complex and outdated global payment systems in order to meet the new expectations and requirements of international commerce," said Laurence Cooke, CEO and founder of nanopay. "Adding Kevin to our team will help lead nanopay into the next phase of growth as we continue to scale our platform and services internationally."

Prior to joining nanopay, Greer was a Senior Software Engineer at Google working on Chrome, ChromeOS and Gmail. He led the development of a project to automate the writing of high-performance cross-platform software using AI techniques. Before Google, he was the Chief Architect at Redknee Inc., where he was responsible for the creation of Redknee's core telecom platform, enabling Redknee to break several industry records for time to market and application performance. One of his early accomplishments was co-authoring one of the first books on programming the World Wide Web.

"I'm passionate about application performance, productivity and simplifying the development technology," said Kevin Greer, Vice President of Engineering at nanopay. "I see enormous potential to leverage these skills in order to help nanopay continue to enhance its powerful platform and realize its vision in creating a global payment network that transfers value as easily as sending a text."

