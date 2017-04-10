Nanotech Security Corp. Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Nanotech Security Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NTS) ( OTCQX : NTSFF), announces that Ron Babaro, Doug Blakeway, Brian Causey, Dickson Hall, Bozena Kaminska, Ken Tolmie and Bernhard Zinkhofer were all re-elected as directors at the annual shareholders meeting held March 30, 2017.

In other meeting business, the shareholders reappointed KPMG LLP as auditors, approved the continuation of the Company's equity incentive plan, and approved an increase of 600,000 restricted share units available for grant under the equity incentive plan.

