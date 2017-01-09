NanoVibronix Announces Abstract Acceptance and Presentation at the European Association of Urology's 32nd Anniversary EAU Congress

ELMSFORD, NY--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - NanoVibronix, Inc, ( OTCQB : NAOV), a medical device company, today announced that its abstract, entitled "Surface acoustic waves prevent bacterial colonization in indwelling urinary catheters," has been accepted for presentation at the European Association of Urology's (EAU) 32nd Anniversary EAU Congress taking place March 24 through March 28, 2017 in London. The EAU represents the leading authority within Europe on urological practice, research and education with a membership consisting of more than 15,000 medical professionals.

The abstract was authored by Dr. Jonathan Rosenblum and Dr. Shira Markowitz, both from the Department of Urology at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Bet Shemesh, Israel and Dr. Martin M. Goldstein, a private practice urologist in Bet Shemesh, Israel.

UroShield™ is an ultrasound, noninvasive and disposable device that clips on to any urinary catheter to prevent bacteriuria and biofilm formation and pain in and on the catheter. Bacteriuria and biofilm formation often lead to urinary tract infection, which is often difficult and expensive to treat, and if left untreated can lead to sepsis and death.

A double blinded clinical trial is currently underway on 60 patients with indwelling urinary catheters to examine the effect of NanoVibronix's UroShield™ on the development of urinary tract infections and the reduction of pain related to indwelling catheters. This study will further validate the UroShield's effectiveness and serve as a more extensive and comprehensive study from the existing published articles.

Subjects were randomized into two groups. The first group was delivered continuous surface acoustic waves (SAW) via the UroShield™, which was attached to the external end of the catheter. The control group was given a sham SAW device. Urinalysis and catheter colony counts were performed at follow up catheter changes every 30 days.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix Inc., commented, "We are pleased to have our abstract accepted and to look forward to presenting the interim results of our latest clinical study at the prestigious European Association of Urology's 32nd Anniversary EAU Congress We believe our patented low intensity surface acoustic wave technology will ultimately transform the urinary tract infection market, saving countless lives."

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, NY with research and development in Nesher, Israel, that is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave technology. The company's groundbreaking technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications. The devices accelerate wound and soft tissue healing, disrupt biofilms and bacteria colonization, while providing pain relief. The devices can also be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The company's products include PainShield® UroShield™ NG-Shield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

