Demonstrates Efficacy Preventing Catheter-Acquired Urinary Tract Infections; Zero Clinical Infections Reported After 60 Days with UroShield™

ELMSFORD, NY--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - NanoVibronix, Inc, ( OTCQB : NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave technology, today announced successful interim trial results for UroShield™. UroShield™ is an ultrasound-based product that is designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters, increase antibiotic efficacy and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The trial was conducted at two skilled nursing facilities near Buffalo, NY, in which 22 subjects were evaluated.

In the trial, 11 patients had active UroShield devices and 11 patients were treated with placebo devices. At the start of the trial, all 22 subjects exhibited significant colonization of multiple microorganisms in both the catheter device as well as retained urine from the bladder. Of the 22 samples analyzed, most were counted at greater than 100,000 Colony Forming Units (CFU).

At the 30-day evaluation, all 11 subjects in the control group still exhibited greater than 100,000 CFUs in both the catheter and urine samples. The 11 subjects in the UroShield™ treatment group exhibited a significant reduction in both the number and types of CFUs exhibited in the samples. The live CFU count in most of the catheter and urine samples in the UroShield™ treatment group were less than 10,000, and in many of the samples, they were measured at less than 1,000, which represents a greater than 90 percent reduction in CFUs.

In addition, at the 60-day follow up, none of the subjects in the UroShield™ treatment arm developed a clinical infection. In the control arm 2 out of 11 patients developed signs of a clinical infection that required either antibiotic therapy or hospitalization.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix Inc., commented, "We are very excited to report the results of this latest study, which reinforces our earlier pre-clinical data demonstrating a significant reduction in bacterial colonization on catheter devices when using UroShield™. We are not aware of any other effective options for prevention of catheter-acquired urinary tract infections (CAUTI), which represents a major health concern both in the U.S. and around the world. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urinary tract infections are the most common type of health care-associated infection, accounting for more than 30 percent of health care-associated infections reported. Among UTIs acquired in hospital settings, 70 to 80 percent are associated with an indwelling urinary catheter. CAUTI has been associated with increased morbidity, mortality, hospital cost and length of stay..."

Mr. Murphy continued, "I am pleased to see further strong evidence of UroShield's ability to lower bacterial colonization, as well as prevent pain, discomfort, and prolonged antibiotic use. We believe our device can improve quality of life for patients and reduce healthcare-costs in all care settings."

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. ( OTCQB : NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, NY with research and development in Nesher, Israel, that is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave technology. The company's groundbreaking technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The company's products include PainShield® UroShield™ NG-Shield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

