NanoVibronix to Commence Trial of Anti-Aging Device in Collaboration with Global Cosmetics Company

ELMSFORD, NY--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NAOV),a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced the execution of a collaborative agreement to conduct a single-center clinical trial in conjunction with a global cosmetics company to assess the efficacy of the company's product intended as an anti-aging cosmetic device, utilizing its patented, platform SAW technology. The product is currently in development stage and not yet commercially available. Following the trial, the two companies plan to explore further collaboration opportunities.

The aging process results in a loss of collagen and elastin over time resulting in skin laxity and fragility as well as visible signs associated with aging (fine lines/wrinkles, thin transparent skin, loss of underlying fat, dry skin, etc.). In 2016, NanoVibronix began development of a device for the facial rejuvenation market. Previous in vitro studies on human skin were done showing that the SAW technology provided measurable improvement in cytokeratin 14, collagen III and glycosaminoglycan expression in human skin, which corresponded to a reduction in wrinkles and improved overall appearance. Ultrasound has previously been shown to lift skin and promote collagen production; however, by focusing ultrasound on the surface layers of the skin, NanoVibronix's SAW technology can be administered more regularly by the patient at home, and is intended to achieve anti-aging benefits with reduced risk of overexposure to heat associated with traditional ultrasound.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix Inc., commented, "We are excited to conduct this trial of our cosmetic instrument in collaboration with a large global cosmetic company. Subject to proof of efficacy and receiving regulatory approval, we believe there is a significant opportunity for the device in the consumer market with a well-positioned strategic partner. This trial will provide the company with further clinical evidence, beyond the encouraging in vitro work we have already completed."

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, NY with research and development in Nesher, Israel, that is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave technology. The company's groundbreaking technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The company's products include PainShield® UroShield™ NG-Shield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

