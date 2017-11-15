NanoXplore Inc.: Martinrea International Inc. Unveils Investment and Partnership

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore") (TSX VENTURE:GRA), a world leading graphene company, is pleased to report that today, Martinrea International Inc. ("Martinrea") (TSX:MRE) has announced their investment in NanoXplore and discussed an ongoing joint work program in their quarterly conference call.

Martinrea is an international auto parts manufacturer with more than 14,000 employees at over 50 manufacturing and engineering facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Martinrea produces parts and assemblies, modules, fluid-management systems and offers lightweighting solutions, primarily for the automotive sector.

Martinrea became a shareholder of NanoXplore following their participation in the equity financing which closed on August 2nd, 2017. Both companies have been working on product development since.

Below is an excerpt from the transcript of the conference call held on November 15th 2017.

Pat D'Eramo, Chief Executive Officer and President, Martinrea International Inc.: "Also related to new technology, some months ago we made an investment in NanoXplore, a company that has developed a new way of manufacturing graphene, at a competitive price.

As you may have noted in our report our investment has grown 3x in value, which is great, but it's not what primarily excites us about this product.

Graphene is a unique material that has strengthening and lightweighting characteristics.

Graphene was isolated and extracted early this century, in fact the inventors won a Nobel Prize in Physics for their hard work. In the past the ability to manufacture it on a large scale has not been practical. Through the work of companies like NanoXplore this unique material is becoming more available and we believe will be a significant player in the future of lightweighting. There is a plethora of products that will be touched or replaced by graphene such as injection molded enclosures including EMI shielded parts, batteries, structural components, electrical components. Graphene characteristics include improved mechanical, thermal and electrical advantages over current materials such as carbon black. It can be used to enhance battery capacity and improve charging time as well as improving gas permeation and anticorrosive performance. We have no doubt that graphene is becoming a bigger player in the automotive space as well as industrial businesses and we're glad that we are a part of this exciting development. Currently, we are working with them on some development related to our fluids products."

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets as well as standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to many customers in transportation, packaging, electronics and other industrial sectors. For more information visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

"Soroush Nazarpour, Ph.D." President and Chief Executive Officer

