NAPEC Inc.
TSX : NPC

NAPEC Inc.

May 03, 2017 08:30 ET

NAPEC Inc. Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its First Quarter Results Ended March 31, 2017

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - NAPEC INC. (TSX:NPC)

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Wednesday, May 10, 2017
TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-877-223-4471 (FOR ALL OTHER NORTH AMERICAN CALLS)
647-788-4922 (FOR ALL OVERSEAS PARTICIPANTS)

WEBCAST WITH PRESENTATION: http://www.napec.ca/en-CA/investor-relations/calendar-financial-activities/upcoming-activities

Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

If you are unable to call-in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 4720566 on your phone. This recording will be available on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Complete unaudited and unreviewed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available on NAPEC's website: www.napec.ca.

Contact Information

  • Martin Goulet
    MaisonBrison
    (514) 731-0000

