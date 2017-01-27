Napoli Shkolnik PLLC Partner Hunter J. Shkolnik Named as Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in the Invokana Liability Litigation

The firm is representing many victims who were prescribed this drug

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - We are proud to announce that Partner Hunter J. Shkolnik has been named as a Plaintiffs' Executive Committee Member in In Re: Invokana (Canagliflozin) Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2750) United Stated District Judge Brian R. Martinotti of the United States District Court of New Jersey.

The Court reviewed all the submissions but ultimately made his decision to assemble and "effective committee" by appointing "an array of highly skilled counsel with diverse backgrounds." Mr. Shkolnik's experience handling complex pharmaceutical litigation certainly falls into these parameters.

As a member of the Executive Committee, Mr. Shkolnik will continue to investigate and develop the claims while also overseeing the coordination, preparation, and presentation of the necessary legal documentation.

In 2015 the FDA strengthened its warning based on additional serious safety concerns and added a new Warning and Precaution label. The litigation alleges that the use of Invokana can lead to an increased risk of kidney failure and heart attacks.

"I welcome the opportunity to work with the members of this Executive Committee," says Hunter Shkolnik. "People believe that they are taking a drug to treat one disease and end up having to deal with a whole new set up serious health issues. My firm and I are believe that those responsible for our client's suffering should be held accountable and we are ready to take on that fight."

About the firm

