Narrative Science and FactSet Unveil Alliance for Investment Management Firms

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Narrative Science, the leader in advanced natural language generation (Advanced NLG) for the enterprise and FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced the integration of the automated portfolio commentary capabilities provided by Narrative Science directly within FactSet's best-in-breed analytics and client-reporting platform.

Enabling the ability to automatically generate portfolio commentary directly within FactSet allows investment management firms to exponentially scale their reporting needs and complete their commentary on day one of the quarter. Additionally, clients can address key bottlenecks in quarterly and monthly reporting cycles while also satisfying compliance requirements as the generated commentary adheres to compliance best practices associated with producing content.

"Client reporting is a rapidly evolving area of the market as regulatory requirements rise and investors grow increasingly sophisticated," shared Ali Stewart, Vice President, Analytics of FactSet. "We're dedicated to continuously innovating to provide a truly client-centric, cost-effective customer reporting solution. Empowering our clients with the power of Advanced NLG was a no-brainer."

"We're thrilled to be working with FactSet," said Nick Beil, COO of Narrative Science. "FactSet's industry leading multi-asset class analytics and reporting platform is an ideal match for the integration of our Advanced NLG technology. It is exciting that clients now have the ability to reduce time-to-market, streamline client reporting, and raise the bar for prompt and comprehensive service."

