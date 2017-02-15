Narrative Science Delivers API, Ushering in the Next Generation of BI and Analytics

Advanced natural language generation transforms data into Intelligent Narratives

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Narrative Science, the leader in advanced natural language generation (Advanced NLG) for the enterprise, announced the general availability of its Narratives for Business Intelligence API that enables BI and Analytics companies to enhance their platforms with Intelligent Narratives. Powered by artificial intelligence, Intelligent Narratives dynamically explain insights from data in natural language enabling all users to understand and share these insights for faster and smarter decision-making. They also power conversations by allowing users to interact with data insights through voice or text. Gartner predicts that, "by 2019, natural-language generation will be a standard feature of 90% of modern BI platforms." (Gartner, Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics, November 2016)

This flexible API allows BI and Analytics companies to seamlessly integrate Advanced NLG capabilities into their platform in less than 24 hours and revolutionize the way users interpret and communicate data. Benefits of the API include:

Broaden adoption of business intelligence - Empower everyone, regardless of data literacy, to easily interpret, communicate, and act on data insights.

- Empower everyone, regardless of data literacy, to easily interpret, communicate, and act on data insights. Enhance smart data discovery capabilities - Expedite the user's time to deeper discovery through automating advanced analytics that highlight what matters most.

- Expedite the user's time to deeper discovery through automating advanced analytics that highlight what matters most. Drive innovative product development - Leverage Advanced NLG to power conversations, enhance the mobile experience, and disrupt the market by introducing new ways to integrate natural language.

Bernard Marr, an internationally recognized expert in business performance and data, shares, "In a world where 'drowning in data' is a real danger that I see many companies falling foul of, the emphasis needs to move away from analyzing everything we possibly can, to identifying what is truly important. Advanced NLG is one of the key technologies powering the move to a data-driven society, and this API makes it available to a whole new audience."

"We're thrilled to launch this API and make natural language generation more widely available. Our partners are our top priority and we're excited to closely collaborate with them to help them deliver a differentiated, intuitive user experience that drives platform engagement," said Mauro Mujica-Parodi, General Manager of Integrated Narrative Solutions and Applications at Narrative Science. "Data increasingly plays a role in our lives and our API transforms that data into meaningful, actionable language."

About Narrative Science

Narrative Science is the leader in advanced natural language generation for the enterprise. Its Quill™ platform, an intelligent system, analyzes data from disparate sources, understands what is interesting and important to the end user and then automatically generates perfectly written narratives for any intended audience, at unlimited scale. A diverse range of companies such as USAA, Deloitte, MasterCard, American Century Investments, and the U.S. intelligence community utilize Quill to increase efficiency through the elimination of time-consuming, manual processes related to analyzing data and communicating insights, freeing employees to focus on high-value activities and better serving their customers.

