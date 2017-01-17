Narrative Science partners with Indix to scale product descriptions

Transforming data from the world's first cloud catalog into engaging content

CHICAGO, IL --(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Narrative Science, the leader in advanced natural language generation (Advanced NLG) for the enterprise, today announced a partnership with Indix, the product information company that provides structured product data via Data-as-a-Service. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will focus on combining the world's largest set of structured product information with advanced natural language generation to change the way brands and retailers build SEO-optimized product pages.

Large online marketplaces with significant product inventory struggle to provide shoppers with an easy way to find and buy products. High-quality websites, with engaging, SEO-friendly product descriptions form the foundation of a great shopping experience but assembling this information across millions of products takes time, money and resources. According to the National Retail Federation, online holiday shopping is at its highest ever, up 6.8% from 2015. This growth reflects the ever-increasing need for retailers to optimize their product web pages to drive traffic, produce fresh and relevant content, and ultimately reach customers ahead of competitors.

"Delivering quality product pages for the 'long-tail' is increasingly difficult for large marketplaces," said Sanjay Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO of Indix. "I'm excited about the opportunity to combine our scale and AI and Machine Learning expertise with Advanced NLG from Narrative Science. Together, we'll be able to help retailers overcome the long-tail challenge."

"The two main hurdles for large marketplaces when attracting customers to their sites are a lack of product data and the resources required to manually write unique descriptions at scale," said Ryan Kurt, Vice President of National Accounts and Partnerships. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Indix, the leading provider of structured product information. Combining the data from the Indix Cloud Catalog with our Advanced NLG technology will provide a better experience for customers searching to purchase products online."

