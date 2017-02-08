NASA Seeks Software Maintenance Renewal Agreement

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Shared Services Center (NSSC) issued on February 8 a presolicitation notice for a contractor to provide it a software maintenance renewal agreement for existing licenses. The agreement must go into effect by no later than April 16 and last through April 15, 2018.

In its presolicitation notice, NASA/NSSC made clear its intentions to issue a sole source contract to Synopsys, Inc. under the authority of FAR 13.106-1(b)(1)(i), after determining that Synopsys is the sole provider of this proprietary software, and that performance will be located at NASA/ Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC).

The Government intends to acquire commercial items and services using the provisions, clauses and procedures prescribed in FAR Part 12 and FAR Part 13. The NAICS Code for this procurement is 511210

NASA invites other contractors capable of and interested in performing the work to submit their capabilities and qualifications to perform the effort in writing to Purchasing Agent Keva R. Crossen at keva.r.crossen@nasa.gov and to Contracting Officer Tiffany Neal at tiffany.neal@nasa.gov by no later than 4 p.m. CST on February 22.

NASA intends to evaluate submitted capabilities/qualifications to determine whether or not to conduct this procurement on a competitive basis.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

US Federal Contractor Registration also helps small businesses who qualify complete the paperwork necessary to become a certified HUBZone small business.

To learn more about how we can help you succeed as a government contractor, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.