Nashville General Hospital Foundation Awarded Grant from Astellas Pharma to Provide 500 Free Prostate Screenings

Funding will support eight weeks of free cancer screenings in 2017, reaching 500 under- or un-insured high-risk men in the Nashville area

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Nashville General Hospital Foundation today announced it has received a grant from Astellas Pharma to build a replicable model in attracting African-American men to complete a first ever prostate screening and raise awareness in middle Tennessee of prostate cancer. The program will offer free screenings to 500 underserved or un-insured men, who are considered high-risk and receiving a prostate exam for the first time. The screenings will take place at Nashville General Hospital at Meharry during eight weeks at the Prostate Health Clinic throughout the calendar year.

"We are so grateful for the support of the Astellas," said Dr. Joseph Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Nashville General Hospital. "Early diagnosis can dramatically enhance a man's ability to survive prostate cancer. This funding will allow us to reach a critical population of men who might not otherwise have access to life-saving prostate cancer screening. This is particularly important for African-American men, who have higher mortality rates from prostate cancer than other populations."

African-American men are more likely to develop and die from prostate cancer than other men. They have a prostate cancer incidence rate that is two-thirds higher than Caucasian men and more than twice as high Asian-Americans. Research shows that genetic variables play a significant role in the death rate of African-American men to prostate cancer. However, it also shows the lack of health insurance coverage, unequal access to healthcare services and the absence of a primary care physician are substantial obstacles for early diagnosis and prevention of prostate cancer.

The Prostate Health Clinics will be held:

Week of March 6

Week of April 3

Week of May 15

Week of June 17

Week of August 7

Week of September 11

Week of October 23

Week of December 4





While walk-ins will be accepted, interested individuals should contact 615.341.4000 to schedule an appointment. The hospital is located at 1818 Albion Street, Nashville, TN 37208.

About the Nashville General Hospital Foundation

Originally founded as Friends in General in 1978, the Nashville General Hospital Foundation today serves to support the patients, families, staff and volunteers at Nashville General Hospital at Meharry. More information on this grant and other efforts through Vernon Rose at Vernon.rose@nashvilleha.org. Follow the foundation at @NGHFoundation.

About Nashville General Hospital at Meharry

Nashville General Hospital at Meharry has provided quality healthcare to the Nashville community for 125 years. When it first opened as City Hospital on April 23, 1890, with one physician, seven nurses and 60 beds, the hospital's mission was to provide health care services to the desperately ill or those persons unable to care for themselves. In 1998, Metropolitan Nashville General Hospital moved from its original site on Hermitage Avenue to the Meharry Medical College campus. The relocation is reflected in the current name and highlights the blending of two rich medical histories to provide one of the best healthcare facilities in the area. More information at NashvilleGeneral.org.