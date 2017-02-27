Nashville Megachurch Pastor Joins BET Network for "The Relevant Word"

Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, senior pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will bring his inspirational message of hope to millions; the program will launch Sunday, March 5 at 6:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Nashville-based Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church and Presiding Bishop of Full Gospel Baptist Fellowship International, will become the new featured minister on Black Entertainment Television (BET), called "The Relevant Word." He will be bringing his message of hope in Jesus Christ to homes across the country beginning Sunday, March 5.

Bishop Walker follows in the footsteps of other influential black ministers who have regularly hosted programs on BET. Bishop Walker's theme, explored weekly, will be "hope" and his messages will encourage listeners to believe in a better life and a better world regardless of circumstances -- whether economic hardship, political turmoil, mental anxiety, or physical illness. Bishop Walker will help listeners gain a greater understanding of the biblical definition of hope as a "confident expectation" that, even though aspects of life are unknown and unclear, we are born to fulfill a true destiny.

"I am so honored to be the featured minister for 'The Relevant Word,' and I'm extremely grateful to BET for giving me this national platform to make a difference in people's lives," said Bishop Walker. "Most importantly, I am eager to encourage listeners across the country to live in hope. Through Jesus Christ, we can come to view the uncertainties of life in a more positive light, believing that God has a greater purpose for us."

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Walker received a Bachelor's degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge; a Master of Divinity degree from Vanderbilt University and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Princeton Theological University. He also holds two honorary Doctorates from Meharry Medical College and Southern University. At the age of 24, Bishop Walker began his pastorate at Mount Zion with just 175 members. Today, the ministry stands at more than 30,000 souls with three locations in the Nashville area. Bishop Walker's stirring oratory and pastoral approach draw people of every age and from every walk of life to the Word of God.

The Relevant Word set to premiere on March 5, 2017 and will air every Sunday at 6:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. CST. For more information on Bishop Walker and Mount Zion Baptist Church, please visit, www.mtzionnashville.org

About Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Mount Zion Baptist Church is a Word-centered ministry designed to evangelize the lost at any cost, equip and empower the people of God and provide holistic ministry to our community as well as the world. Seeking to minister to the total person, we are a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural ministry impacting the world in which we live with the uncompromising message of Jesus Christ. Committed to the spirit of excellence, we are striving to become an oasis of hope within the Nashville community by promoting and providing education and awareness, as well as financial independence. Mount Zion Baptist Church is one church located in the three locations and accessible virtually anywhere via mtzionanywhere.org to millions around the world.