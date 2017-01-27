NatGas Industry Sees Step-Change in Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 27, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- After an "incredibly dire" past two years, things are looking up for the U.S. natural gas industry, with a step-change in demand from a variety of sources, according to Shane Mullins, Industrial Info vice president of product development for energy markets. The industry is forecast to see $30 billion spent on midstream infrastructure investments in each of the next two years, he said at Industrial Info's recent 2017 Industrial Market Outlook in Houston, Texas.

