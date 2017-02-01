National Association of Black Journalists Statement on Tamron Hall's Departure From NBC

WASHINGTON, DC --(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is saddened by Tamron Hall's departure from NBC. She broke ground as the first black female "Today Show" cohost and was enjoying ratings success alongside Al Roker during the show's third hour of programming.

NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing.

Published reports suggest Kelly will be replacing "Today's Takes," the hour of programming led by Hall and Roker. Roker tweeted last week that the show leads the ratings in its time slot and consistently beats its competition. This achievement deserves praise, not punishment, as replacing talent often is associated with low ratings performance. Kelly has a well-documented history of offensive remarks regarding people of color. On The Kelly File, her Fox News show, the host said then-First Lady Michelle Obama's commencement address at Tuskegee University pandered to a "culture of victimization."

While NABJ wishes Hall well on her next move, NABJ requests a meeting with NBC leadership on the top-rated show's dismantling. We look forward to dialogue and resolve regarding black journalists and their continuing roles at NBC both in front and behind the camera.

About the National Association of Black Journalists:

An advocacy group established in 1975 in Washington, D.C., NABJ is the largest organization for journalists of color in the nation, and provides career development as well as educational and other support to its members worldwide.