National Association of Sports Commissions wraps up 25th Annual Symposium in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - The National Association of Sports Commissions (NASC), the governing body of the $10.47 billion sport tourism industry, celebrated the industry and its leadership at its 25th annual symposium held here this week. More than 900 members and event owners attended this week's NASC Symposium to elect new NASC leadership, honor members with national awards and participate in dozens of continuing education programs led by industry leadership.

Alan Kidd, former president of the San Diego Sports Commission, was appointed the new president and CEO of the NASC, succeeding Don Schumacher, who is relinquishing his title after 23 years as the only executive director the NASC has had.

New NASC board leadership was also announced, including Mike Anderson, CSEE, Executive Director -- Sports Tourism, Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance as the new chair of NASC.

Additional Officers included: Vice Chair/Chair-Elect, Kindra Fry, CSEE, SMP, Executive Director, Bryan College Station Sports + Events; Treasurer, Janis Schmees Burke, CSEE, Chief Executive Officer, Harris County-Houston Sports Authority; Secretary, Michael Price, CSEE, Executive Director Greater Lansing Sports Authority; and Immediate Past Chair Ralph Morton, Executive Director, Seattle Sports Commission.

The NASC introduced its inaugural Hall of Fame class: Hill Carrow, Kevin Gray (posthumous), Jack Hughes, CSEE (posthumous), Diane McGraw, Tim Schneider and Don Schumacher, CSEE.

Also, during the meeting the NASC Sports Legacy Fund raised $33,000 to benefit Sacramento Police Activity League, which fits the NASC's criteria of donating to non-profits that provide individuals -- particularly at-risk youth, veterans, or physically or intellectually disabled individuals -- opportunities to participate in sport and encourage healthy lifestyles.

The 26th annual NASC Symposium will be held April 23-26, 2018 in Minneapolis.

