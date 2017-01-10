National Brain Tumor Society Cites Ten Reasons for Brain Tumor Community Excitement in 2017

Brain tumor field enters new year with momentum after significant developments & progress in 2016

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), the largest nonprofit dedicated to the brain tumor community, enters 2017 with greater enthusiasm about its mission -- to find better treatments and ultimately a cure for brain tumors -- than ever before. A host of important advancements within the neuro-oncology and oncology fields during the past year, have set the stage for even greater progress in 2017. Many of these discoveries and advancements were accomplished as a result of NBTS research funding, public policy advocacy, and other activities.

In neuro-oncology, there has been encouraging news in the movement towards more precision-based medicine (tailoring treatment to the individual patient) and immunotherapeutic approaches in the past couple of years. Recent advances in the molecular analysis, understanding, and characterization of brain tumors -- including the potential role cancer stem cells, epigenetics, tumor metabolism, and tumor microenvironment play in the initiation, progression, and maintenance of tumors -- have created optimism that more effective and beneficial treatments are within reach. This includes a number of ongoing phase 3 clinical trials awaiting data and results in 2017 and 2018, as well as the publishing of long-term data confirming that adding Optune to temozolomide, following surgery and radiation, extends survival in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients.

Below are 10 examples of key developments and discoveries in the field of neuro-oncology in 2016:

"There is much for the brain tumor community to be thankful for, in terms of the critical momentum generated toward a future where brain tumors can be treated effectively," said David Arons, Chief Executive Officer, National Brain Tumor Society. "More importantly, there's a lot to be optimistic about in terms of the developments that we could see in 2017, based on past progress and where the field is heading."

National Brain Tumor Society anticipates that these scientific insights, partnerships and collaborations, improved policies, funding increases, and beneficial changes to the brain tumor R&D ecosystem will provide the groundwork to dramatically transform the brain tumor treatment landscape in the very near future.

In 2017, NBTS is aiming to help move at least one clinical candidate into human trials, while reaching other key research and scientific-related mile markers along the way in all of our ongoing programs, and securing increased federal funding for brain tumor research while driving forward federal precision medicine policy in our nation's capital.

