National Bridal Show: The most inclusive wedding show in Canada -- now featuring content for LGBTQ weddings

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Every wedding is unique -- glamorous or low-key -- it is a celebration of your next step forward. This year is also a celebration for the Toronto Star National Bridal Show as we celebrate our 40th year bringing best-in-class wedding content to Canadians. In celebration, we are proud to share our new show features as we continue to deliver fresh, all-inclusive content for all bridal couples. We have created the place to be for all brides, grooms, their families and friends to get the edge in creating the ideal -- both for budget and for taste -- wedding! Join us at the Enercare Centre (formerly the Direct Energy Centre) from February 3rd - 5th, 2017 for a must-see show!

In other newsworthy announcements - For the first-time event in a mass consumer show, the National Bridal Show is proud to announce the inclusion of LGBTQ programming -

Two LGBTQ couples will be walking the fashion show catwalk for the first time in a national bridal show in Canada!

Introducing the Canada Gay Weddings Lounge is the place to be for all types of bridal couples, friends and family to hear from real couples, get expert advice and tips for unique weddings at all budgets and to support LGBTQ couples in Canada. We will also have some tasty drinks and prizes to give away, come prepared for a good time! Help us spread that word -- the National Bridal Show is bringing more visibility to LGBTQ community!

The National Bridal Show connects a wide array of couples with the best wedding vendors in the business. We encourage all attendees to come prepared with questions, budgets and ideas as they participate in our show features:

Our brand new Wedding Hacks Tent, sponsored by Simple Skincare and brought to you by AS Special Events Party & Tent Rentals will offer a variety of experts sharing tips and tricks to hack your wedding -- from floral to wedding themes and everything in between, our Wedding Hacks sessions are bound to intrigue and excite attendees.

In yet another new feature this year, our planning centre will give bridal couples an opportunity to get more hands-on with specialists in certain weddings areas -- travel, wedding planning and more! Our experts from Flight Centre, Wedding Planners Institute of Canada, Urban Scribes Design Studio and more will be on-site to inspire all bridal couples.

The new has not ushered out our all-time favourite features such as the iconic Amanda-Lina's Sposa Boutique designer gown sale offering up to 70% off top-brand wedding gown designers, including Sottero and Midgley, Maggie Sottero, Stella York, Allure Bridals and many more!

Back by popular demand, we are happy to invite all Brides-to-be complimentary entry to the show all weekend! Brides must register to take advantage of this feature.

Another high demand feature is back again -- our Wedding Checklist! Featuring over $6,000 in wedding gift certificates, Bridal couples are able to chat with vendors and secure their entry into the contest. We encourage all attendees to participate by picking up their show program on the way in.

There's more where that came from, make sure to check out all our contests and special offers at the show!

Don't miss out -- our renowned bridal trends fashion show is back! Get a preview of the latest fashion trends in wedding dresses, tuxedos, bridesmaid and groomsmen attire, mother of the brides and your entire wedding party. See below for our fashion show times.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: Friday, February 3rd: 5:00pm to 9:00pm, fashion show: 7:30 pm.

Saturday, February 4th: 10:00am to 7:00pm, fashion show: 1 pm & 5 pm.

Sunday, February 5th: 10:00am to 6:00pm, fashion show: 1 pm & 4 pm.

WHERE: Enercare Centre (formerly Direct Energy Centre), Hall D, Toronto

COST: Online & at the door: $15

- more -

The National Bridal Show is owned and operated by Metroland Media Group, a subsidiary of TorStar Corp. We have extensive experience delivering innovative consumer engagement programs that offer timely and relevant content to consumers while conceptualizing and executing best-in-class brand activations. We also operate the Holiday Gift Market, Toronto Golf & Travel Show, Canada's Gluten Free Market and the Toronto Food & Drink Market.

For more information on the National Bridal Show, visit: www.nationalbridalshow.com