National Business Group on Health Recognizes The Boeing Company with the 2017 Helen Darling Award for Excellence and Innovation in Value Purchasing

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - The National Business Group on Health today honors The Boeing Company with its prestigious Helen Darling Award for Excellence and Innovation in Value Purchasing. Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, was recognized for its outstanding commitment to increasing value in health care purchasing, and for its leadership role in helping to change the face of employer-sponsored health care benefits.

"We are thrilled to honor Boeing for its long-standing dedication to developing programs that improve the health and well-being of its employees and families," said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "Boeing's groundbreaking work, particularly with Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), a new model to deliver higher quality, more coordinated care, is a perfect example of the leadership and innovation this country needs to help improve the quality of health care and control rising costs."

Boeing is one of the country's first large employers to directly contract with local ACOs. Unlike most companies that have contracted directly with providers in one location, Boeing launched ACOs across the country, mostly in manufacturing locations. These ACO initiatives include:

In 2015, Boeing introduced the Swedish-Providence Health Alliance and UW Medicine Accountable Care Network for employees in the Pacific Northwest.

In 2016, Boeing introduced its Preferred Partnership program with Mercy Health System in St. Louis, and the Roper St. Francis Health Alliance in Charleston, SC.

In 2017, Boeing launched the MemorialCare Health Alliance ACO in Long Beach, South Bay and Orange County, CA.





The results of these initiatives have been very positive to date. Approximately one third of eligible employees have enrolled in the program. Savings are shared with employees in the form of lower contributions, higher company HSA contributions, free primary care office visits and free generic prescriptions.

"All of us at the Business Group are proud to recognize Boeing for its groundbreaking work to improve the health care delivery system. Boeing's innovative work with ACOs is to be commended, especially at a time when employers nationwide are looking for effective ways to control health costs," said Judy Verhave, chair of the board of the National Business Group on Health.

Boeing received the award at the National Business Group on Health's annual Business Health Agenda conference held March 29-31 in Washington, DC. Jeff White, Boeing's director of health care strategy and policy, accepted the award for the company.

About the Helen Darling Award for Excellence and Innovation in Value Purchasing

Now in its 14th year, the Helen Darling Award for Excellence and Innovation in Value Purchasing recognizes outstanding employers, executives, or programs that encourage the efficient and cost-effective use of health care resources and have a demonstrated track record of controlling health care costs while ensuring employees and their families receive high-quality care.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group leads initiatives to address the most relevant health care issues facing employers today and enables human resource and benefit leaders to learn, share and leverage best practices from the most progressive companies. Business Group members, which include 72 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.