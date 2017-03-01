National Commercial Lighting Manufacturer Releases Indoor Round High Bay LED Luminaire

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - XtraLight LED Lighting Solutions today announced the release of the Round High Bay LED luminaire, a uniquely designed luminaire that combines the best in design, versatility, and energy efficiency to light any large interior space.

"Almost every business including those we service, seek methods to reduce their energy costs. We uniquely designed the Round High Bay LED luminaire to meet this need while at the same time providing an appealing construction that adapts to any retail, industrial, and manufacturing environment," says Jerry Caroom, CEO at XtraLight.

XtraLight's new Round High Bay LED luminaire includes a variety of options in lumen output and color temperature. It can be mounted at heights ranging from 12' to 40' and delivers up to 144 LPW without compromising uniform light distribution.

Features

Uniform light distribution, ideal for retail interiors, warehouses, manufacturing plants, industrial facilities and warehouses.

Operating temperatures: RHB-12000L/RHB-18000L: -40°C to +45°C (-40°F to +113°F) RHB-24000L: -40°C to +40°C (-40°F to +104°F)

Die-cast aluminum housing.

IP 66 rated LED optical enclosure prevents dust and moisture from degrading appliance.

Best in class Lumileds LEDs with 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K CCT

Add-ons

Lighting Controls are available including passive infrared (PIR), motion (OOS), and photo/motion (FSP) sensors.

The Round High Bay can be easily mounted to an existing pendant with 1/2'' NPT threads. Hook, trunnion, and loop mounting options also available.

Many lens and reflector/refractor accessories available.

Pricing & Availability

For pricing and product availability please contact customer service at 1-800-678-6960 or email at customerservice@xtralight.com

For additional product specifications please visit: https://www.xtralight.com/products/round-high-bay-led/.

About XtraLight LED Lighting Solutions

For over 30 years, XtraLight has invented, patented, and manufactured a wide range of industrial and commercial LED lighting products. XtraLight is the most responsive lighting manufacturer in the market and has the widest range of outdoor and indoor LED lighting fixtures. All products are made to order with a standard lead time of less than 2 weeks are backed by an industry leading 10 year warranty.

For more information, please visit www.xtralight.com.