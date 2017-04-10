National Festival Commission supports reinstating original dates for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival

NASSAU, BAHAMAS--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - The Bahamas National Festival Commission is happy and relieved to have the full support of the Government of The Bahamas to reinstate the original dates for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. The Commission apologizes for any concern and disruption caused by recent events.

The event will proceed as planned with its two-island format:

The Grand Bahama Carnival Kickoff will take place April 28-29, and

will take place April 28-29, and The three-day main event will take place in Nassau, May 4-6, 2017.

The Commission is heartened to see that so many Bahamians are emotionally invested in the event. The broad interest shown by the Bahamian public is indicative of the wide impact the event has had.

The many visitors, who have made preparations to travel to The Bahamas for this year's carnival on the original dates, are a further indication that Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival has garnered a huge international following in just two short years. The Commission looks forward to delivering successful events in Grand Bahama and Nassau.

Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival http://Bahamas.com/JunkanooCarnival2016.

