National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving announces contest winners

"Dance with your date, not with your fate" chosen to drive upcoming safety campaign messages

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving (NFTSD) today announced the winners of its Senior Promise 2017 slogan competition. "Dance with your date, not with your fate" submitted by students from Helix Charter High School in La Mesa, California has been selected as the official slogan to drive the messages and call to action for Senior Promise 2017.

Prom and graduation are milestone events for high school seniors. Unfortunately, this season of celebration has also become one of the deadliest times of the year for teens. Senior Promise 2017 is a Foundation sponsored awareness campaign that urges all members of the community to learn about the facts and do their part to help teens and all members of the community stay safe.

"The number of teens injured or killed on prom night across America is staggering and disheartening," states Kevin Osborn, the school's executive director. "I am excited about our students' efforts to bring awareness to this dire concern through their participation in the Senior Promise 2017 campaign. I know this slogan and our students' efforts will positively impact this nation-wide concern."

Helix Charter High School will receive a $5,000 grant from National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving. Nine schools selected as contest finalists will also receive grants from the Foundation. They are:

Chapman High School, Chapman, KS - $1,000 Livingston Parish SADD, Denham Springs, LA - $1,000 Batavia HS BPA, Batavia, OH - $500 Hamilton Heights High School, Arcadia, IN - $500 Murrieta Valley High School, Murrieta, CA - $500 Valley View High School, Jonesboro, AK - $500 Freehold Township High School, Freehold, NJ - $500 Leo Junior Senior High School Prom Committee, Leo, IN - $500 Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Mays Landing, NJ - $500

NFTSD, with support from retail auto dealers nationwide, will kick off Senior Promise 2017 on April 15 continuing through Memorial Day. Schools, local organizations and any others interested in this important campaign are invited to partner with a participating auto dealership in their community. NFTSD is making campaign templates available to all participants at no cost.

"High school seniors have been looking forward to these events celebrating their high school achievements," states Roy Bavaro, NFTSD executive director. "All too often, we hear of a bad choice that instantly turns great memories into unimaginable nightmares. Senior Promise 2017 focuses on a call to action and reminds everyone that safety is a shared responsibility."

For more information go to www.nftsd.org or www.SeniorPromise2017.com

About National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving

Established in 2011, National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries resulting from automobile crashes by promoting safe driving and passenger safety to teens, parents and other teen influencers, through leadership, education and awareness.

