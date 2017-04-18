National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving launches Senior Promise 2017

A community-wide call to action for teen safety

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Prom and graduation are exciting times for high school seniors. It can also be a dangerous time for teens, with seven of the top 10 deadliest driving days occurring between Memorial Day and Labor Day. To underscore this critical time, National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving (NFTSD) today announced the launch of Senior Promise 2017, a nationwide campaign that urges all students, parents and other community members to do their part to institutionalize smart choices for prom goers and graduates.

"Many schools require students to sign a promise of no alcohol or drug use during prom. NFTSD's campaign goes further," says Roy Bavaro, NFTSD executive director. "Safety is a shared responsibility that requires a community-wide response. Senior Promise 2017 urges all members of the community to learn about the facts and do their part to help teens stay safe as they celebrate these milestone events."

NFTSD is working with retail auto dealers to help spread the word about this important campaign in their local communities. The call-to-action begins with a knowledge and understanding of the facts, followed by a pledge from each of us to support smart choices and safe driving to help make this a safe, exciting and memorable time for the Class of 2017.

"Many new-car dealerships already have great relationships with school and community leaders and are best positioned to share both phases of this important initiative in their local communities," Bavaro added.

As a way of saying 'thanks' and encourage support, campaign participants can enter to win prizes that will be awarded weekly during the camping period.

Schools, local organizations and others interested in joining the campaign can do so by partnering with a participating local dealer, or by contacting NDTSD directly. For more information go to www.nftsd.org or www.SeniorPromise2017.com

About National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving

Established in 2011, National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries resulting from automobile crashes by promoting safe driving and passenger safety to teens, parents and other teen influencers, through leadership, education and awareness.