National Gardening Survey Says Gardening Grows Thanks to Millennials

BURLINGTON, VT--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Baseball may be the nation's unofficial pastime, but gardening continues to make gains. The now $36.9-billion dollar DIY yard and garden industry is growing at a slow and steady rate, led by millennials and by growth in food gardening, according to this year's National Gardening Survey.

"While headlines may not be as dramatic as in 2015, when spending finally leapt out of the recession, the 2016 National Gardening Survey shows steady consumer consolidation," says industry analyst Ian Baldwin, who contributed to the report.

74 percent of all U.S. households participated in lawn and garden activities in 2016, up from 70% of households in both 2013 and 2014, but just slightly below 2016. The average amount spent per household was $407.

"Though overall gains were small, the 2016 data indicates that consumers are feeling more confident in their discretionary spending of both time and dollars with regard to gardening," adds Baldwin.

Flower gardening made a moderate comeback while water gardening showed remarkable growth to an all-time high participation rate of 19%.

While the survey finds DIY gardening is now a $36.9B industry, "Do It For Me" shows strong growth as more affluent consumers pay others to do the "work." The number of households purchasing landscape design, installation and maintenance services has doubled in the past six years.

