National General Insurance Selects Arity to Power Telematics Program

Arity to provide comprehensive solution using smartphone technology and industry-leading driving score

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Arity, a technology company founded by The Allstate Corporation, announced today it has entered into an agreement with National General Insurance to build and launch a new telematics program for the insurance company.

With the agreement, Arity will facilitate telematics data collection through a mobile app solution for National General as well as leverage Arity's powerful, proprietary driving score to allow the insurer to tailor pricing to individual drivers in the program. Arity is helping further shape the fast-evolving insurance telematics landscape as it brings its unparalleled analytics and connectivity solutions to another insurer.

"Arity was founded to help companies make the transportation system safer, smarter and more efficient. A big part of achieving that mission is to use our predictive models to help the insurance industry provide their customers more individualized pricing," said Gary Hallgren, Arity president. "We believe that working together with new customers like National General is going to drive the future of the insurance industry, and we are excited to be on this journey together."

Founded to push the boundaries of predictive analytics and connected cars, Arity develops technology, products and services for companies across the entire transportation industry, including insurance, shared mobility, automotive and more. Arity's offerings enhance the consumer driving experience and are powered by the Arity Platform that is built on 27-plus billion miles of driving behavior, road safety, crash and car diagnostics data and more than 1 million active sensor connections.

"From data collection to risk modeling and data science, we're helping companies like National General and Esurance enhance drivers' understanding of their behavior behind the wheel and ultimately make our roads safer," said Katie DeGraaf, Arity's director of product - insurance solutions. "We are building relevant, powerful solutions that help insurance companies make a huge difference -- there's so much more to come."

About Arity

Arity is a technology company focused on making transportation safer, smarter, and more efficient for everyone. It transforms large amounts of data into actionable insights to help partners better predict risk and make smarter decisions in real time. The Arity platform was built on more than 27 billion miles of historical driving data with more than a million active telematics connections and over 10 years of data directly from cars. Arity was founded by The Allstate Corporation in 2016 and has offices in Northern Ireland, India, and Chicago's Merchandise Mart.