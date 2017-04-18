National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Boundless with $36M Contract

New Contract Supports NGA GEOINT Services

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Boundless, the leader in open GIS, today announced that it has been awarded a $36 million contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the primary source of GEOINT for the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence Community. The new contract supports NGA GEOINT Services and purchases services required to package, deliver, maintain and patch accredited open source geospatial software packages.

"It is great to see an organization like NGA adopting open source GIS," said Andy Dearing, CEO of Boundless. "So many organizations are quickly realizing the power and flexibility of open source and the value that Boundless brings to market. This announcement further demonstrates the NGA's commitment to Boundless and we are excited to continue our work with the agency."

NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence, or GEOINT, that provides a decisive advantage to warfighters, policymakers, intelligence professionals and first responders. Both an intelligence agency and combat support agency, NGA fulfills the president's national security priorities in partnership with the intelligence community and the Department of Defense. NGA also is the lead federal agency for GEOINT and manages a global consortium of more than 400 commercial and government relationships.

Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem through a unique combination of technology, products and experts that gives enterprises deeper intelligence and insights using location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications. In November 2016, the company extended its proven GIS platform with Boundless Connect, a subscription service to the most comprehensive repository of GIS data, and Boundless Desktop, a full-featured, professional desktop GIS, bringing a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources to the enterprise.

About Boundless

