National Grid's UK Division Signs On with GreenRoad to Promote Driver Safety

National Grid is offering GreenRoad's in-vehicle technology as a trial to some of its UK drivers on a voluntary, incentivised basis to boost company safety initiatives and reduce work-related injuries

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - GreenRoad, the industry leader in driver safety and behavior technology for enterprise fleets, today announced that National Grid's UK Capital Delivery division is signing on as a client to implement voluntary driver safety measures for their employees.

National Grid is an international company that owns and manages the grids that connect people to the energy they need. The company runs the gas and electricity systems that Britain is built on, delivering gas and electricity across the country. The group behind the initiative is the Capital Delivery division, responsible for the construction of major gas and electricity projects within the UK. Offering employees the opportunity to use GreenRoad is part of the division's larger risk reduction program to improve safety among its employees.

GreenRoad's in-vehicle, mobile based application, GreenRoad Mobile, gives employees objective, real-time feedback as they drive by monitoring a wide range of driving maneuvers to determine risky driving behavior. National Grid's Capital Delivery team is incentivising employees to use GreenRoad's platform on a volunteer basis.

In addition, the initiative's administration team can access GreenRoad Central, an online reporting and analytics platform allowing them to reward drivers demonstrating consistently good driving behaviors, or significant improvements over time.

This piloting of GreenRoad's solution within Capital Delivery is part of National Grid UK's efforts to promote a culture of safety and address one of the biggest risks of their employees' workday: driving while on the job. According to the UK Department of Transport, nearly a quarter of the miles driven on Britain's roads are for work purposes, and roughly one-third of those drivers will be involved in a crash each year, costing employers anywhere from 16,000 to 500,000 pounds depending on the severity of the crash. Additionally, car accidents are the number one cause of work-related accidental death, with nearly 1,000 people killed annually.

GreenRoad's award-winning solution has been proven to dramatically reduce driver errors and overall risk for organizations all over the world, while also reducing fuel consumption, insurance and other costs and enhancing overall logistics, compliance and efficiency.

"By implementing GreenRoad's innovative solutions, National Grid is demonstrating their commitment to making safe driving an integral part of their company culture, and we are thrilled to be a part of this initiative," GreenRoad Regional Sales Leader John Gorbutt said. "GreenRoad is committed to providing the technology, communication tools and support to drive adoption within the company, and ensure this program is a resounding success, in terms of both efficiency and risk reduction."

"We reviewed a number of different methods for improving our approach to safe driving, and the key to the success of our GreenRoad initiative has been the positive rewards based culture that it facilitates," National Grid Project Manager for the GreenRoad initiative, Paul Kiddle said. "Many meetings now start or end with people comparing their GreenRoad scores, as our volunteers for the app have really embraced it."

About GreenRoad

GreenRoad, the global leader in driver behavior technology, improves driving safety and reduces operational costs by creating predictable and standardized driving across the organization. GreenRoad's safety platform combines driving behavior and vehicle data with location-based insights to give companies a clear picture of their workforce's driving performance while providing drivers with real-time feedback for sustainable improvement. The company focuses on serving commercial and enterprise fleets, shared mobility providers and vehicle manufacturers. For more information about GreenRoad's fleet management solutions, please visit www.greenroad.com.

About National Grid

National Grid is one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the world and was named Responsible Business of the Year 2014 by Business in the Community. We own and manage the grids that connect people to the energy they need, from whatever the source. In Britain and the north-eastern states of the US we run systems that deliver gas and electricity to millions of people, businesses and communities.

National Grid in the UK:

We own the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, operating it across Great Britain

We own and operate the high pressure gas transmission system in Britain

We also own a number of related businesses including LNG importation, land remediation and metering

National Grid manages the National Gas Emergency Service free phone line on behalf of the industry - 0800 111 999 (all calls are recorded and may be monitored).

Our portfolio of other businesses is mainly concerned with infrastructure provision and related services where we can exploit our core skills and assets to create value. These businesses operate in areas such as Metering, Grain LNG Import, Interconnectors and Property.

National Grid in the US:

National Grid delivers electricity to approximately 3.5 million customers in New England and upstate New York

We own 3.8 gigawatts of contracted electricity generation, providing power to over one million LIPA customers

We are the largest distributor of natural gas in northeastern U.S., serving approximately 3.6 million customers in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Find out more about the energy challenge and how National Grid is helping find solutions to some of the challenges we face at www.nationalgridconnecting.com