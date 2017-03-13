National Guard Seeks Contractor to Provide Pararescue Kits

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army, National Guard Bureau released on Monday, March 13 a combined synopsis/solicitation for Pararescue Kits for the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard, F.S. Gabreski ANG, Westhampton Beach, New York.

The Army has set aside this solicitation for certified small businesses. The applicable NAICS code for this acquisition is 423990 and the size standard is 100 employees. The Army intends to issue a firm fixed-price contract.

Interested contractors must be able to provide:

3 CLIN 0001 - Advanced Terrain Kits (Victor Forward LLC VF-ATK-Z or equal)

3 CLIN 0002 - Bags Kits (Victor Forward LLC VF-BK-Z or equal)

3 CLIN 0003 - Survivability Suite Kits (Victor Forward LLC VF-SSK-Z or equal)

3 CLIN 0004 - Survival Kits (Victor Forward LLC VF-SK-Z or equal)

3 CLIN 0005 - Tactical Kits (Victor Forward LLC VF-TK-Z or equal)

3 CLIN 0006 - Water Ops Kits (Victor Forward LLC VF-WOK-Z or equal)

Contractors planning to provide quotes for "or equal" kits must sufficiently document how these "or equal" are equal to the requested Victor Forward kits.

To bid on this opportunity, contractors – by no later than March 31, at 2 p.m. EDT – must submit:

A quote on company letterhead showing a price per contract line item (CLINS 0001, 0002, 0003, 0004, 0005 and 0006) with total price.

CAGE Code

Tax ID number

Company name

Phone number

Point of contact

Signature of authorized representative and e-mail address

Bids must remain valid for 30 days.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications, have electronic funds transfer (EFT) capability, and be actively registered with iRAPT, formally the Wide Area Work Flow (WAWF).

