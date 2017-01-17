National MI Helps Mortgage Lenders Reach Out to Multicultural Home Buyers

Private mortgage insurer offers educational and marketing resources to target the fastest-growing segments of the housing market; National MI will host webinar on multicultural homebuyers on February 16

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), is helping to educate mortgage lenders on how to best reach out to multicultural borrowers. The company is educating lenders through speaking engagements, webinars and social media. For the second year, National MI has joined forces with Kristin Messerli, founder of Cultural Outreach Solutions, which specializes in helping companies reach and serve millennial and multicultural market segments.

Changing demographics in the U.S. are leading to an increase in the number of millennials as well as a more ethnically diverse population, according to Messerli. One in three home purchases today are made by Millennials, who comprise the most ethnically and racially diverse generation in the U.S. Hispanics are the fastest-growing group in the U.S. home buying market, according to a Freddie Mac report. And by 2024, there will be 33% more new minority home buyers, a study by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed.

Multicultural home buyers represent an important market for mortgage lenders as they look to grow their purchase loan originations business, notes Christina Bartning, vice president of marketing and product development with National MI. "It's also critical that private mortgage insurance companies work to help address the multicultural segment, as some of those borrowers may not have a 20% down payment to purchase a home."

National MI will host a one-hour webinar, "Reaching the African American Home Buyer" on Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at 3 p.m. Eastern. Messerli will be presenting. Webinar participants will gain an understanding of critical buyer nuances and how to use practical steps to develop a winning multicultural strategy.

National MI and Cultural Outreach Solutions will be offering additional training, tools, and self-assessments to assist lenders with their multicultural efforts throughout 2017.

