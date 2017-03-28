National MI Named to Fortune's List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Private mortgage insurer makes list for second straight year

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., ( NASDAQ : NMIH) was today named to Fortune Magazine's list of the "40 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance."

Fortune Magazine partners with Great Place to Work to come up with the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. The rankings are based on surveys from more than 62,450 people working at leading financial firms. Employees at the winning organizations report high levels of trust in their management, as well as camaraderie and pride in what they do. The 40 companies with the highest employee ratings compared with organizations of the same size were selected for the list.

"National MI is very pleased to make the list of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance," said Bradley Shuster, CEO of National MI. "We work hard to promote a collaborative atmosphere where our employees can thrive."

National MI offers competitive compensation and benefits, a balanced work-life focus and a work setting that fosters employee creativity, Shuster added.

"We empower our employees so they can find satisfaction and room for growth in their careers," said Mary Lee Sharp, senior vice president, human resources. "National MI encourages all of its employees to contribute their opinions and ideas in a variety of ways."

Since 2013, National MI has grown steadily by several measures. In 2016 National MI achieved profitability and more than doubled insurance- in-force and premiums earned. The company has grown from 72 employees in 2013 to 276 employees as of year-end 2016, and continues to hire at its Emeryville, California headquarters and throughout the country.

