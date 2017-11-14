National MI Partners with NAMMBA to Further its Outreach to Minorities and Women

Private mortgage insurer joins National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., ( NASDAQ : NMIH) has partnered with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) as part of its continuing effort to help lenders work more effectively with minority borrowers. NAMMBA provides education and career development training for minorities and women who are in the mortgage industry. It is actively involved with the local, state and national Mortgage Bankers Association chapters.

"National MI is committed to raising awareness and educating lenders on issues associated with minority borrowers and women," said Claudia Merkle, chief operating officer with National MI. "Joining forces with NAMMBA is just one more step in our multicultural outreach."

Changing demographics in the U.S. are leading to a more ethnically diverse population, Merkle noted. By 2024, there will be 33% more new minority homebuyers, a study by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed.

National MI has a strong focus on educating mortgage lenders on the best ways to reach out to multicultural borrowers. The company is educating lenders through speaking engagements, webinars and social media.

"NAMMBA is delighted to welcome National MI to our partnership program," said Tony Thompson, NAMMBA founder and CEO. "In the housing sector, women, Hispanics, African Americans and Asians are expected to become a key driver in the first-time homebuyer market and will comprise as much as 75% percent of new home purchases. NAMMBA members are an important link to these homebuyers," Thompson said.

National MI will be a sponsor at NAMMBA's CONNECT2018 event, which brings together diverse talent from across the real estate finance industry. CONNECT2018 will be held on April 12-15, 2018 in Atlanta, GA.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA®) is a non-profit 501(c) (6) trade association with more than 16 chapters across the nation. Founded in 2016 by industry vet­eran Tony Thompson, CMB, NAMMBA's mission is to increase the engagement of women and minori­ties in the mortgage industry by actively being involved with the local, state and national Mortgage Banker Associations. A Board of Directors and Corporate Board of Governors (CBOG) govern NAMMBA and include highly successful practitioners, entrepreneurs, former government-appointed officials and industry leaders from Fortune 500 companies. For more information about the National Association Minority Mortgage Bankers, go to www.nammba.org.