National MI's Robin Logan, Jason Wroble Named to Local MBA Boards

EMERYVILLE, CA --(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., ( NASDAQ : NMIH) announces that Kansas and Western Missouri account manager Robin Logan has been named to the board of directors of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Greater Kansas City (MBAKC). The company also announces that Illinois account manager Jason Wroble has been named to the Illinois Mortgage Bankers Association's board of directors (IMBA).

Logan was installed to the MBAKC's board of directors in December 2016 for a one-year term. The association covers the states of Kansas and Missouri. Logan is serving as the association's MI liaison. She has over 24 years of experience in the mortgage industry in wholesale correspondent lending for independent mortgage lenders as well as for banks. Logan joined National MI in February of 2014.

"I'm very pleased to be named to the Mortgage Bankers Association of Greater Kansas City," Logan said. "With a mission to preserve and improve the mortgage banking business, the MBAKC provides an important service to its members and to the public."

Wroble was installed on February 16 for a two year term with the IMBA. He has served in several other positions at the IMBA, including: member of the IMBA Secondary Committee and co-chair of the IMBA's Young Professionals Network. Previously, Wroble served as 1st vice president and director of the Illinois Association of Mortgage Professionals.

Wroble has worked for over 14 years in the mortgage industry, managing client relationships and B2B partnerships for both broker and correspondent channels. He joined National MI in December of 2013.

"It is the affiliation of strong mortgage professionals like Jason that makes the Illinois Mortgage Bankers Association a premiere industry association," said Barbara Zajicek, executive director of the Illinois Mortgage Bankers Association.

"I am very pleased to be named to the board of directors of the Illinois MBA," Wroble said. "The IMBA works hard to provide value to its members."

About National MI