National Opioid Addiction Treatment Leader CleanSlate Launches Center in Fort Wayne

Physician-led Effort to Fight the Opioid Epidemic Expands with Fourth Center in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - In response to the rapidly growing opioid addiction epidemic in Indiana and across the nation, CleanSlate Centers continues to expand local access to safe, effective, physician-led treatment with a new outpatient center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Serving thousands of patients nationally and marking the fourth location in Indiana, CleanSlate is an industry leader in providing high-quality, evidence-based care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction. The Fort Wayne center, located at 3103 East State Boulevard, will begin seeing patients on January 4, 2017. CleanSlate has forged important relationships with two leading health plans in Indiana: Managed Health Services Healthy Indiana Plan and United Behavioral Health.

Fatal drug overdoses due to prescription drugs and heroin once occurred in Indiana at a lower rate than the national average. That is no longer the case. According to the Indiana Pain Society Legislative Report on Pain Clinics and Opioid Prescribing in Indiana (2012), Indiana ranks 16th nationally in opioid drug deaths per 100,000 residents.

"Indiana's rates are accelerating faster than the national average. The demand for a better approach to managing this disease and increasing access is the reason CleanSlate was founded, and we are pleased to now be able to offer hope for more people in Indiana," said Greg Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "It's impossible to fight this disease alone, and we are pleased to stand side-by-side with important partners in Fort Wayne. We look forward to deepening our relationships in Fort Wayne as we all work together to beat back this undiscriminating epidemic."

According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) -- the nation's leading addiction medicine society representing 4,000 physicians, clinicians and other professionals -- opioid addiction is defined as a primary, chronic and relapsing brain disease.

"At CleanSlate, we know that opioid addiction is best treated as the chronic disease it is," said Kelly J. Clark, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CleanSlate and President-elect of ASAM. "We currently treat thousands of patients for opioid and alcohol addiction in a comfortable outpatient environment with a full-time, dedicated team of physicians and advanced-practice clinicians. Our ultimate goal is to help these patients achieve the life they want and deserve -- a 'clean slate' from which to thrive."

The award-winning CleanSlate program of care includes individualized treatment plans for each patient consisting of appropriate medication treatment prescribed by physicians, clear accountability and supportive counseling.

"I am honored to be part of the CleanSlate team as we continue to expand our services throughout Indiana," said Adam McPhee, President of Operations for CleanSlate's East Division. "Together, we are the saving lives of those who suffer from addiction. We look forward to serving anyone in Fort Wayne in need of our support and services."

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Fort Wayne center, please call: 260-267-9498. For more information about CleanSlate Centers, please visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

Join CleanSlate for thought-leading webinar sessions on addiction by clicking here for topics and dates: https://cscareers.center/resources/

About CleanSlate Centers

CleanSlate Centers was founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country. A multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers, CleanSlate provides medication-assisted treatment and related therapies for patients who have addiction and associated disorders using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

CleanSlate's proven model of individualized care gives patients the tools and support they need to achieve long-term success. In recognition of their innovation and effectiveness, CleanSlate's treatment programs received the inaugural 2012 Science and Service Award for Office-based Opioid Treatment by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA).

In 2014 CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in underserved communities with demonstrated need.