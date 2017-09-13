National Opioid Addiction Treatment Leader Collaborates with Aetna Better Health of Pennsylvania to Expand Access to Members

CleanSlate Centers' high-quality, evidence-based treatment program now available to Aetna Better Health members in Pennsylvania

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - To address the growing national opioid addiction crisis, addiction treatment leader CleanSlate Centers is working with Aetna Better Health of Pennsylvania to expand access to effective, physician-led addiction treatment options for Aetna's members.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated more than 20,000 patients in some of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. The company has aggressively grown its national footprint this year, now providing safe and effective medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to more than 6,200 active patients at 29 centers across eight states.

"Both Aetna Better Health of Pennsylvania and CleanSlate are committed to ensuring individuals have all the tools they need to lead healthy, productive lives," said Gregory Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "The fight against the opioid epidemic requires a coordinated and collective front. We are proud to work with Aetna Better Health of Pennsylvania to expand access to treatment and to offer help and hope to more residents suffering from addiction."

CleanSlate currently operates three centers across Pennsylvania in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport, with plans to open additional centers in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in the coming months.

"We are excited to formally collaborate with Aetna Better Health of Pennsylvania and further expand access to effective treatment in the state," says Adam McPhee, President of East Division Operations for CleanSlate. "The opioid epidemic has created a great need for effective, accessible medication-assisted treatment in the state, and we urgently look forward to serving Aetna Better Health of Pennsylvania's members who may need our help."

Opioid addiction is defined as a primary, chronic and relapsing brain disease, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) -- the nation's leading addiction medicine society representing 3,700 physicians, clinicians and other professionals.

In its interim report released earlier in August, the President's Commission on Combatting Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis urged the Trump administration to declare the epidemic a national health emergency, stressing the need for immediate, coordinated action. President Trump has since declared the opioid crisis a national emergency.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at CleanSlate's Scranton, Wilkes-Barre or Williamsport centers, please call: 570-904-6000 or visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

About CleanSlate Centers

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. The company has provided treatment to more than more than 20,000 patients.

In 2014, CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in underserved communities with demonstrated need.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.