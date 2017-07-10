National Opioid Addiction Treatment Leader Launches Center in Gilbert

CleanSlate Continues Expansion of Physician-led Effort to Fight the Opioid Epidemic in Arizona, Commits to Working with All Insurers so that Treatment is Available to All in Need

GILBERT, AZ--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - CleanSlate Centers, a leader in providing care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction, announced today the company will continue to expand local access to safe, effective, physician-led treatment with a new outpatient center in Gilbert. The center, located at 2451 East Baseline Road, Suite 430, will begin seeing patients July 10.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated more than 19,000 patients in some of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. With nearly 6,000 active patients being treated at 28 centers across 7 states, the national medical group continues to underscore its commitment to expanding access to those in need of treatment through its aggressively growing footprint.

"The need for a better approach to managing this disease and increasing access is the reason CleanSlate was founded, and we are pleased to now be able to offer hope for more people in Arizona," said Greg Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "It's impossible to fight this disease alone, and we are pleased to stand side-by-side with important partners in and around Gilbert. We look forward to deepening our relationships in the community as we all work together to beat back this undiscriminating epidemic."

The new Gilbert center is the organization's second in Arizona, which ranks 15th in the nation in opioid-related overdose deaths. CleanSlate officials have shared plans for several additional centers in the greater Phoenix and Tucson areas and asserted a willingness to work with patients of all insurance plans in Arizona to ensure anyone seeking care is able to receive it.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding access to effective, outpatient treatment in Arizona," said Ned Pucek, President of West Division Operations. "Together with our great community partners, we are saving the lives of those who suffer from addiction. We look forward to serving anyone in the Gilbert area in need of our support and services."

The rate of opioid-related deaths continues to climb each year in the state. More than 700 Arizona residents died from opioid overdoses in 2016. Tragically, that figure has been matched with a 235% increase in the rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome since 2008. Recognizing the enormity of the epidemic, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently declared a statewide health emergency directing the Arizona Department of Health to rapidly respond to the crisis.

According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) -- the nation's leading addiction medicine society representing 4,000 physicians, clinicians and other professionals -- opioid addiction is defined as a primary, chronic and relapsing brain disease.

"At CleanSlate, we know that opioid addiction is best treated as the chronic disease it is," said Kelly J. Clark, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CleanSlate and President of ASAM. "We currently treat thousands of patients for opioid and alcohol addiction in a comfortable outpatient environment with a full-time, dedicated team of physicians and advanced-practice clinicians. Our ultimate goal is to help these patients achieve the life they want and deserve -- a 'clean slate' from which to thrive."

The award-winning CleanSlate program of care includes individualized treatment plans for each patient consisting of appropriate medication treatment prescribed by physicians, clear accountability and supportive counseling. In Pennsylvania, the company's centers have been designated as Centers for Excellence by the state's governor, based on clinicians' abilities to work with behavioral health, primary care and other partners to provide integrated whole-person, evidence-based treatment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Gilbert center, please call: 602-313-4391. For more information about CleanSlate Centers, please visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

About CleanSlate Centers

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. The company has provided treatment to more than more than 19,000 patients.

In 2014, CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in underserved communities with demonstrated need.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.