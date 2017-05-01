National Opioid Addiction Treatment Leader Launches Center in Hartford

CleanSlate Expands Unique Physician-led Effort to Fight the Opioid Epidemic in Connecticut; Commits to Working with All Insurers so that Treatment is Available to All in Need

HARTFORD, CT--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - CleanSlate Centers, a leader in providing care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction, announced today the company continues to expand local access to safe, effective, physician-led treatment with the opening of its first outpatient center slated for Connecticut. The center, located at 85 Gillette Street, will begin seeing patients May 2.

In addition, CleanSlate continues to underscore its commitment to expanding access to all of those in need safe, effective treatment. CleanSlate team members will work with patients and all insurance plans in Connecticut with the goal of treating all people seeking treatment for opioid addiction.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated more than 14,000 patients in some of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic.

"The need for a better approach to managing this disease and increasing access is the reason CleanSlate was founded, and we are pleased to now be able to offer hope for more people in Connecticut," said Greg Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "It's impossible to fight this disease alone, and we are pleased to stand side-by-side with important partners in Connecticut. We look forward to deepening our relationships in the community as we all work together to beat back this devastating epidemic that does not discriminate."

The number of opioid related deaths in Connecticut continues to climb each year. On average, two people die of a drug overdose every day in Connecticut, surpassing deaths by car accidents and by guns.i

According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) -- the nation's leading addiction medicine society representing 4,000 physicians, clinicians and other professionals -- opioid addiction is defined as a primary, chronic and relapsing brain disease.

"At CleanSlate, we know that opioid addiction is best treated as the chronic disease it is," said Kelly J. Clark, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CleanSlate and President-elect of ASAM. "We currently treat thousands of patients for opioid and alcohol addiction in a comfortable outpatient environment with a full-time, dedicated team of physicians and advanced-practice clinicians. Our ultimate goal is to help these patients achieve the life they want and deserve -- a 'clean slate' from which to thrive."

The award-winning CleanSlate program of care includes individualized treatment plans for each patient consisting of appropriate medication treatment prescribed by physicians, clear accountability and supportive counseling. In Pennsylvania, the company's centers have been designated as Centers for Excellence by the state's governor, based on clinicians' abilities to work with behavioral health, primary care and other partners to provide integrated whole-person, evidence-based treatment.

"I am honored to be part of the CleanSlate team as we continue to expand our services into Connecticut," said Adam McPhee, President of Operations for CleanSlate's East Division. "Together, we are saving the lives of those who suffer from addiction. We look forward to serving anyone in Hartford in need of our support and services."

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Hartford center, please call: 413-341-1787. For more information about CleanSlate Centers, please visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

About CleanSlate Centers

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. The company has provided treatment to more than more than 14,000 patients.

In 2014, CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in underserved communities with demonstrated need.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.

i Tran, Andrew Ba. "The Opioid Epidemic: Why Connecticut's drug overdose crisis isn't slowing down." http://overdose.trendct.org/ Accessed December 2, 2016.