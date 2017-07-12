National Opioid Addiction Treatment Leader Launches Center in Lynn

CleanSlate Expands Unique Physician-led Effort to Fight the Opioid Epidemic with 14th Center in Massachusetts; Commits to Working with All Insurers so that Treatment is Available to All in Need

LYNN, MA--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - CleanSlate Centers, a leader in providing care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction, announced today the company will continue to expand local access to safe, effective, physician-led treatment with a new outpatient center in Lynn. The center, located at 274-282 Union Street, will begin seeing patients July 12.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated more than 19,000 patients in some of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. With over 6,000 active patients being treated at 28 centers across seven states -- including 14 centers in Massachusetts -- the national medical group continues to underscore its commitment to expanding access to those in need of treatment through aggressively growing its footprint.

"The need for a better approach to managing this disease and increasing access is the reason CleanSlate was founded, and we are pleased to now be able to offer hope for more people Massachusetts," said Greg Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "It's impossible to fight this disease alone, and we are proud to stand side-by-side with important partners in and around Lynn. We look forward to deepening our relationships in the community as we all work together to beat back this undiscriminating epidemic."

The number of opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts continues to climb each year, increasing fourfold since 2000. In addition to the catastrophic cost of human life, the healthcare costs of opioid abuse in the state topped $580 million in 2016 -- among the highest figures in the country.

"We are passionate about continuing to expand access to effective, outpatient treatment in Massachusetts" said Adam McPhee, President of East Division Operations. "We are grateful for the opportunities we've had to help patients in other areas of the state and look forward to serving anyone in the Lynn area in need of our support and services."

According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) -- the nation's leading addiction medicine society representing 4,000 physicians, clinicians and other professionals -- opioid addiction is defined as a primary, chronic and relapsing brain disease.

"At CleanSlate, we know that opioid addiction is best treated as the chronic disease it is," said Kelly J. Clark, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CleanSlate and President of ASAM. "We currently treat thousands of patients for opioid and alcohol addiction in a comfortable outpatient environment with a full-time, dedicated team of physicians and advanced-practice clinicians. Our ultimate goal is to help these patients achieve the life they want and deserve -- a 'clean slate' from which to thrive."

The award-winning CleanSlate program of care includes individualized treatment plans for each patient consisting of appropriate medication treatment prescribed by physicians, clear accountability and supportive counseling. In Pennsylvania, the company's centers have been designated as Centers for Excellence by the state's governor, based on clinicians' abilities to work with behavioral health, primary care and other partners to provide integrated, whole-person, evidence-based treatment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Lynn center, please call: 781-731-6804. For more information about CleanSlate Centers, please visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. The company has provided treatment to more than more than 19,000 patients.

In 2014, CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in underserved communities with demonstrated need.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.