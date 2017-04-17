National Opioid Addiction Treatment Leader Launches First of Three Phoenix Centers

CleanSlate Expands Unique Physician-led Effort to Fight the Opioid Epidemic in Arizona; Commits to Working with All Insurers so that Treatment is Available to All in Need

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - CleanSlate Centers, a leader in providing care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction, announced today the company continues to expand local access to safe, effective, physician-led treatment with the opening of the first of three outpatient centers slated for the Phoenix area. The first center, located at 8410 West Thomas Road, will begin seeing patients April 17.

In addition, CleanSlate continues to underscore its commitment to expanding access to all those in need of safe, effective treatment. CleanSlate team members will work with patients and all insurance plans in Arizona with the goal of treating all people seeking treatment for opioid addiction.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated more than 14,000 patients in some of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, including Indiana, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The Phoenix center on West Thomas Road represents the organization's first of three centers planned for Arizona, which ranks 15th in the nation in opioid-related overdose deaths.

"The need for a better approach to managing this disease and increasing access is the reason CleanSlate was founded, and we are pleased to now be able to offer hope for more people in Arizona," said Greg Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "It's impossible to fight this disease alone, and we are pleased to stand side-by-side with important partners in Phoenix. We look forward to deepening our relationships in the community as we all work together to beat back this devastating epidemic that does not discriminate."

The number of opioid related deaths in Arizona continues to climb each year. Last year alone, more than 600 Arizona residents died from opioid-related causes. Additionally, the rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome -- the collective term for a group of health issues created when a newborn is exposed to addictive opioid drugs while in the mother's womb -- has increased more than 235 percent in Arizona since 2008.

According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) -- the nation's leading addiction medicine society representing 4,000 physicians, clinicians and other professionals -- opioid addiction is defined as a primary, chronic and relapsing brain disease.

"At CleanSlate, we know that opioid addiction is best treated as the chronic disease it is," said Kelly J. Clark, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CleanSlate and President of ASAM. "We currently treat thousands of patients for opioid and alcohol addiction in a comfortable outpatient environment with a full-time, dedicated team of physicians and advanced-practice clinicians. Our ultimate goal is to help these patients achieve the life they want and deserve -- a 'clean slate' from which to thrive."

The award-winning CleanSlate program of care includes individualized medication-assisted treatment plans for each patient consisting of appropriate medication prescribed by physicians, clear accountability and supportive counseling. In Pennsylvania, the company's centers have been designated as Centers for Excellence by the state's governor, based on clinicians' abilities to work with behavioral health, primary care and other partners to provide integrated whole-person, evidence-based treatment.

"I am honored to be part of the CleanSlate team as we continue to expand our services into Arizona," said Edward "Ned" Pucek, President of West Division Operations. "Together, we are saving the lives of those who suffer from addiction. We look forward to serving anyone in Phoenix in need of our support and services."

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Phoenix center, please call: 413-341-1787. For more information about CleanSlate Centers, please visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

Join CleanSlate for thought-leading webinar sessions on addiction by clicking here for topics and dates: https://cscareers.center/resources/

About CleanSlate Centers

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of patients across the country. The company currently works with patients in more than 20 centers in four states, with plans to at least double the number of centers and states in the coming months.

In 2014, CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in communities with demonstrated need.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.